Back issues of TG only £1.99 on Newsstand!

There is now a selection of TG back issues from the last year available on Apple's Newsstand, and for a limited time only, you can scoop them up for just £1.99 each.

TG has been available through Apple's Newsstand store (for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch) since it first launched back in November and it's already proven to be one of the store's most popular guitar titles - both in the UK and internationally.

Now we're launching a selection of back issues from the last year, including our cover stories on Led Zeppelin, Slash, Thin Lizzy, The Darkness and Trivium. What's more, for a limited time only, you'll be able to pick up each back issue for just £1.99.

You can find TG on Apple's Newsstand by searching for "Total Guitar", or by clicking the links below, which should take you to the relevant iTunes store page.

Then you just need to download and install the free container app (which will appear as a TG cover on your Newsstand shelf) and from there you can browse, buy back issues and subscribe to forthcoming issues.

In related news, until 4 January, iPad-owners can also pickup the bells-and-whistles edition of our sister mag 'Guitarist: Deluxe Edition' for just £2.99.

For more detailed information on the TG issues available on Newsstand (the synopsis doesn't allow for much description), and back issues in general, check out the Magazines section of the TG website.

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)

Please note: Due to ongoing copyright issues, the digital editions of TG do not currently include the covermount disc content and audio.