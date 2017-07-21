Giants of sampling

Since the 1950s, the technique of sampling has irreversibly altered the course of music, giving rise to hip hop, inspiring every other genre of popular music and forever changing the working practices of music makers.

In simple terms, sampling is the act of taking a portion – or sample – of one sound and reproducing it as an instrument to use in an original piece of work.

But how and when did the technique first begin? And who were the luminaries that invented the practice and propelled it to the forefront of the global music market, often facing the wrath of copyright infringement lawyers?

Without further ado, here is our guide to the giants of music sampling.