AC/DC 'Back In Black' lesson (TG214)

Pick up Total Guitar issue 214 (on sale 15 April to 12 May) for a backing track and a guide to nailing the guitar tones from the song.

Part One: Intro/verse

Part Two: Chorus

Part Three: Solo

Part Four: Bridge

Part Five: Outro solo

Composed by: Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Malcolm Young.

Tutor: James Uings

Audio: Charlie Griffiths

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Our Video Lessons are now hosted online through www.totalguitar.co.uk/video, but you'll need to buy the mag to get the most out of them. Each issue includes the story behind the songs, clearly explained amp and effects settings and backing tracks for all of our Video Lessons and tabs. See below for more information.

In the mag:

Read it!

Every song has a story. Where possible we speak to the musicians and studio technicians to explore the inspiration, as well as the writing and recording processes behind your favourite songs.

Get the sound!

As well as a backing track, every song comes with easy-to-read illustrated settings for amps and effects. This enables you to not only play classic riffs, solos and tunes, but to replicate the tone, too.

Backing tracks!

Every song you learn in the magazine comes with a backing track on your CD, so you can play the guitar parts along with a full band. The CD is just that, a CD of music, so you can play it anywhere and easily transfer the songs to your PC or MP3 player.