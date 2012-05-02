Yamaha extends Try Before You Buy offer

Yamaha

Yamaha has extended its Try Before You Go scheme, so more drummers can now check out Yamaha kits before putting their hand in their pocket.

The offer now includes Yamaha's DTX700 series, as well as the top-line DTX900 range.

Yamaha's Gavin Thomas comments: "Yamaha is the first and only manufacturer of drums to offer its customers the opportunity to 'Try Before You Buy' and we are extremely delighted to be able to expand the scheme to include the new DTX700 and DTX750 kits alongside the DTX900 series."

For more details head on over to dtxdrums.yamaha.com.