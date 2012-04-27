World's largest cymbal surfaces in Liverpool
Here’s a story perfect for a Friday afternoon if ever we saw one. The world’s largest cymbal has appeared in Liverpool courtesy of a giant diver. Read on to find out what the hell we’re on about.
The Paiste cymbal, made from the same alloy as Paiste Gongs (Nickel Sivler NS12), measures a whopping 86.6 inches in diameter and weighs 11kg. It took more than 1,200 working hours to create the massive metal.
The cymbal was used as part of the recent Sea Odyssey parade which marked Liverpool's connections with the Titanic. The story that goes with the cymbal is that its reappearance was brought on after it was discovered by a giant diver searching the seas for his young niece. No, we’re not too sure exactly what that means, either. Still, a fantastic piece of cymbal-smithery we’re sure you’ll agree.