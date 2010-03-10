White and Brazil announced for Electro Music drum show

Steve White and Karl Brazil are among those confirmed for this year´s Electro Music Drum Festival.

Bobby Arechiga (Strongheart) and Erroll Rollins (Hot Chocolate) have also been announced for the show, which takes place at Gainsborough´s The State Club on 11 April.

Electro Music teachers Dean Cousins and Ian West will also be on hand to give tips to budding drummers.

The event is being held in memorial of drum tutor Mick Yates, with all proceeds going to the trust fund set up following his passing last year.

Tickets are available now priced £10.

For more information visit www.electromusic.co.uk/Mick-Yates-Memorial-Drum-Festival.html.