Want to print a page from your digital edition of Rhythm?

With Rhythm's new enhanced digital edition it's possible to print the accompanying notation to follow while you view a video or listen to a track.

Until recently, this was only possible with AirPrint compatible printers, but here's how you can print to most printers directly from your digital edition of Rhythm using some free software from Netgear.

Step One

Visit www.netgear.com/genie and download the software to your Mac or PC. It's a small download, so shouldn't take long.

Step Two

Install the Network Genie software, make sure your printer is connected to the computer and load the program. On the left-hand side of the screen you'll see a tab labelled 'AirPrint'. Click this and Genie should discover your printer.

Step Three

Open the page of Rhythm you want to print on your device and tap the screen. In the top-right corner you'll see the print icon appear. Tap this and choose your page (left or right). Your 'Printer Options' box will appear. Select your printer, hit 'Print' and you're done!