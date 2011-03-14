Video: Joe Morello 'Take Five'

Morello

© Ted Williams/CORBIS

Rhythm was saddened to learn that Joe Morello passed away over the weekend.



The drumming great died in New Jersey on 12 March at the age of 82.



Morello will be best remembered for his work with the Dave Brubeck Quartet, with whom he recorded some of the most influential albums of his generation.



We'd like to pay tribute to Joe by pointing you in the direction of his fantastic 'Take Five' solo, which you can see below. One viewing of this and you'll know why Joe will live on as an absolute legend of drumming.