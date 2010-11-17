Video: Check out the drum stars in this month's Rhythm

Rhythm 183

This month's Rhythm is on sale now and it's absolutely crammed-full of jaw-dropping drummers. Just to give you a taster of the chops within the 130 pages of the mag, we've dug out some clips of a selection of stars in the issue. Enjoy!



Gavin Harrison

In the mag: Discover how Gavin became a prog master with Porcupine Tree in our monster cover feature.

Lenny White

In the mag: The jazz rock pioneer on his incredible career behind the kit.

Marco Minnemann

In the mag: The technical master on the making of an album with "no rules".

KJ Sawka

In the mag: Check out how KJ Sawka is bringing drum 'n' bass to the masses with Pendulum.

Richie Hayward

In the mag: We pay tribute to a true drumming great in one of his last ever interviews.

Florrie

In the mag: The pop sensation tells Karl Brazil why she's still first and foremost a drummer.