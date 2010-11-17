More

Video: Check out the drum stars in this month's Rhythm

By

Clips from Harrison, Hayward, Minnemann and more!

Rhythm 183

Rhythm 183

This month's Rhythm is on sale now and it's absolutely crammed-full of jaw-dropping drummers. Just to give you a taster of the chops within the 130 pages of the mag, we've dug out some clips of a selection of stars in the issue. Enjoy!

Gavin Harrison

In the mag: Discover how Gavin became a prog master with Porcupine Tree in our monster cover feature.

Lenny White

In the mag: The jazz rock pioneer on his incredible career behind the kit.

Marco Minnemann

In the mag: The technical master on the making of an album with "no rules".

KJ Sawka

In the mag: Check out how KJ Sawka is bringing drum 'n' bass to the masses with Pendulum.

Richie Hayward

In the mag: We pay tribute to a true drumming great in one of his last ever interviews.

Florrie

In the mag: The pop sensation tells Karl Brazil why she's still first and foremost a drummer.