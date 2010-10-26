November issue of Rhythm now on sale

Rhythm

Pick up Rhythm 183 and you'll find…



Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree)



We delve into the mind of a prog drum master with a nine-page Gavin Harrison cover feature. Discover how the Porcupine Tree man balances time-signature defying tunes and unshakable groove. Also, get a close-up look at Gavin's kit and find out what his bandmates have to say about his skills behind the kit.



INERVIEWED



Lenny White on the invention of jazz-rock

KJ Sawka tackles finding drum'n'bass for the masses with Pendulum

Pop superstar-in-the-making Florrie talks drums with Karl Brazil

Marco Minnemann discusses creating an album with "no rules"



Plus - We pay tribute to Richie Hayward with one of his final interviews



GEAR REVIEWS



Carrera Drums Terrier Drum Kit

Bosphorus Oracle Cymbals

Sonor Force 2007 Roc Drum Kit

Gretsch USA G4000 Snare Drums

Ford Smart Ass Thrones

LP Hand Percussion



ON THE RHYTHM CD



Playalong tracks featuring Judas Priest, Jamiroquai and Hey Lewis and The News

Video Lessons

The latest part of our How To Play Peruvian Cajon series

Learn how to play like Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Steve Smith and Steve Ferrone

And More



WIN

Win yourself a Yamaha Rock Tour Kit worth £1,950!

Bag yourself a Mapex Black Panther Stinger Snare Drum



All this and more in the November issue of Rhythm, on sale now. Or you could order your copy from www.Myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.

