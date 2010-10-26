November issue of Rhythm now on sale

Pick up Rhythm 183 and you'll find…
Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree)
We delve into the mind of a prog drum master with a nine-page Gavin Harrison cover feature. Discover how the Porcupine Tree man balances time-signature defying tunes and unshakable groove. Also, get a close-up look at Gavin's kit and find out what his bandmates have to say about his skills behind the kit.
INERVIEWED
Lenny White on the invention of jazz-rock
KJ Sawka tackles finding drum'n'bass for the masses with Pendulum
Pop superstar-in-the-making Florrie talks drums with Karl Brazil
Marco Minnemann discusses creating an album with "no rules"
Plus - We pay tribute to Richie Hayward with one of his final interviews
GEAR REVIEWS
Carrera Drums Terrier Drum Kit
Bosphorus Oracle Cymbals
Sonor Force 2007 Roc Drum Kit
Gretsch USA G4000 Snare Drums
Ford Smart Ass Thrones
LP Hand Percussion
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Playalong tracks featuring Judas Priest, Jamiroquai and Hey Lewis and The News
Video Lessons
The latest part of our How To Play Peruvian Cajon series
Learn how to play like Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Steve Smith and Steve Ferrone
And More
WIN
Win yourself a Yamaha Rock Tour Kit worth £1,950!
Bag yourself a Mapex Black Panther Stinger Snare Drum
All this and more in the November issue of Rhythm, on sale now. Or you could order your copy from www.Myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.