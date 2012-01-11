Video: Architects drummer Dan Searle gives Rhythm a kit tour

Searle

UK metal stars Architects conducted a short tour of the UK at the tail end of 2011. Rhythm hooked up with drum prodigy Dan Searle before their Bristol show for an intimate tour of his new hybrid SJC set-up, his hefty Zildjian collection and skull-crushing 808.

Take a look at the video below to get the full kit tour.

