Ultimate Drum Experience announced

Interested in taking drumming tips from a cast of all-star experts this summer?

Then check out the 2010 Ultimate Drum Experience.

Darrin Mooney, Geoff Dugmore and Stanton Moore will be the resident teachers for the show, imparting their years of drumming wisdom on visitors.

As if that wasn´t enough, Jeff Davenport, Vic Firth, Mike Dolbear, Pete Cater and Geoff Dunn will all be stopping by to share tips on everything from big band drumming to life in the studio.

Visitors can benefit from interactive sessions, seminars and clinics, giving them plenty of chances to improve their technique.

The event has been confirmed to take place in Elstree between 26 and 30 July.

Places on the course, which is geared at serious players aged 16 and over, are strictly limited to maintain an intimate atmosphere.

For more information visit www.ultimatedrumexperience.co.uk.