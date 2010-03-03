Travis Barker set for August UK return?

The rumour mill surrounding Blink-182´s return to the UK is continuing to grow.
Travis Barker and co have been pencilled in as ‘to be confirmed´ for Reading and Leeds by eFestivals.co.uk.
An appearance at the twin festival would fit in with the band´s schedule, as they have several European festival appearances lined up during August and September.
It has been a busy few days for festival news, with Kasabian and Kings Of Leon confirmed as headliners for this year´s V and several new bands announced for Sonisphere.
Skunk Anansie, Fightstar and Funeral For A Friend are among those revealed for the latter, joining the likes of Iron Maiden and Rammstein.
More festival news as and when we get it.