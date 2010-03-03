Travis Barker set for August UK return?

The rumour mill surrounding Blink-182´s return to the UK is continuing to grow.

Travis Barker and co have been pencilled in as ‘to be confirmed´ for Reading and Leeds by eFestivals.co.uk.

An appearance at the twin festival would fit in with the band´s schedule, as they have several European festival appearances lined up during August and September.

It has been a busy few days for festival news, with Kasabian and Kings Of Leon confirmed as headliners for this year´s V and several new bands announced for Sonisphere.

Skunk Anansie, Fightstar and Funeral For A Friend are among those revealed for the latter, joining the likes of Iron Maiden and Rammstein.

More festival news as and when we get it.