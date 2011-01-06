Travis Barker reveals album release date

Travis barker

Listen up Travis Barker fans because the drummer extraordinaire has pinned down a release date for his pant wettingly exciting solo album.



Travis confirmed through his Twitter page that he will drop Give The Drummer Some on 22 February, and the record contains some huge cameos. Tom Morello, Corey Taylor, Slash and Pharell Williams are among the monster stars lending their skills to the album.



