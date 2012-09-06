Travis Barker: Cancer scare was a 'game changer'

Travis

© Adam Gasson

Travis Barker has admitted that he has changed his lifestyle since his recent cancer scare.

In this month's Rhythm, the Blink-182 drummer tells us: "I went to the doctor and found that I had eight ulcers in my stomach and then I found that I had a condition from it, from excessive smoking and possibly eating acidic food, but I don't really eat acidic food, so it was probably just from smoking.

"I had pre-cancerous cells in my throat, right there that was a game changer. I quit everything immediately. It's made a difference. I feel 100% where as before I'd think, 'I feel good but last night I went hard.' It's a lot more consistent like this, you don't really have good and bad days, you don't wake up blaming something on a hangover or you did this too much or that too much.

And Travis admitted that he feels lucky to have been given the wake-up call.

"Some people don't get that wake-up call, they just go straight to the bad news, so it's a second chance."

