“Turns out they weigh more than I thought... #tornthisway”: Mark Ronson injures himself trying to move a stage monitor

News
By published

But he manages to finish his set

Mark Ronson in a hospital bed
(Image credit: Mark Ronson via Instagram)

You wouldn’t think that with the days of lugging huge crates of vinyl behind them (not that they ever did that themselves anyway) that the life of a superstar DJ would incur much of a risk in the 21st Century. Not so. It seems that Mark Ronson has done himself a mischief in the middle of a DJ set the other day.

This week, the 49-year-old producer posted a pic of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, explaining that he’d been injured whilst trying to move a monitor mid-set.

Mark Ronson - Stop Me (Official Video) ft. Daniel Merriweather - YouTube Mark Ronson - Stop Me (Official Video) ft. Daniel Merriweather - YouTube
Watch On

“That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice,” he wrote.

He explained that he’d torn two tendons in his bicep whilst trying to move said monitor. But, trouper that he is, completed his set before hobbling off to hospital.

“Turns out they weigh more than I thought,” he said. “Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway.”

His celebrity pals responded with some warm words though. Alan Carr penned: “Oh no!! Get well soon – love the hashtag though x”

“Get well soon bro. prayers up 🙏🏼’, said Daniel Merriweather. Whilst Diplo quipped about the hospital snap: ‘looks like you just gave birth 🫃”

It comes just a week after Ronson announced his upcoming memoir Night People: How To be a DJ in 1990s New York, which as the title suggests focuses on his formative years as a mover and shaker in the Big Apple.

Ronson has said that he wanted to capture a “transformative period of my life and celebrate three of my great loves: the art of DJing, the thrilling energy of New York City after dark, and the wild and wonderful characters who populated our world and became my second family.” The book comes out in September.

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about djs producers
Mark Ronson

“My love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity”: Mark Ronson’s new memoir lifts the lid on his DJing career in '90s New York
Djrum

“I'm always starting up sessions and not finishing them, but I don't see that as unproductive”: Virtuosic UK producer Djrum talks creativity and making Frekm Pt.2
Suno logo

“Stealing the work, art and livelihoods of lyricists, songwriters and composers”: Ivors Academy warns Suno AI over its ‘lyrics generator’
See more latest
Most Popular
Suno logo
“Stealing the work, art and livelihoods of lyricists, songwriters and composers”: Ivors Academy warns Suno AI over its ‘lyrics generator’
Bill Burr
“I was like, ‘Man, I hated your band. You ended my thing’”: Bill Burr told Eddie Vedder that he hated Pearl Jam because they “knocked out” ‘80s hair metal
Gary Moore
“His legacy as one of the world’s greatest guitar players will one day soon be celebrated by many, and that makes us so proud”: On what would have been his 73rd birthday, work begins on a Belfast statue of guitar legend Gary Moore
Marshall Jefferson
SampleRadar: 267 free deep house samples
Black and white still of Bruce Springsteen
“For one reason or another, something I felt was missing" Springsteen to launch 7 new/old albums including 74 unreleased songs
Bon Iver and Mk.gee
“That was the first time where I was actually, like, really, really, really humbled”: Bon Iver’s new album features a collaboration with Mk.gee, a musician who “reignited something” in him when he watched him play with Dijon on tour
benny blanco
"I didn't know you could change the tempo in Pro Tools - so I just made all my songs at 120bpm": Super-producer Benny Blanco reveals the surprising reason why most of his early hits are at the same tempo
Deals of the week
MusicRadar deals of the week: Score an impressive £150 off PRS guitars and £180 off Blackstar amps, as well as sizable discounts on a host of keyboards and pianos
Pigtronix Gas Giant Analog Jumbo Fuzz
“Each and every unit is perfectly dialled in to the 'sweet spot' that can be so elusive to find in vintage pedals”: Pigtronix’s Gas Giant is a high-gain fuzz pedal with a FET-driven onboard noise gate
Jack Black plays a Minecraft guitar on the Jimmy Fallon show
“I didn’t bring a belt”: Watch Jack Black's air-shreddin’, tongue-wagglin’, pants-fallin’ Tonight Show entrance