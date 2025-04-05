“Turns out they weigh more than I thought... #tornthisway”: Mark Ronson injures himself trying to move a stage monitor
But he manages to finish his set
You wouldn’t think that with the days of lugging huge crates of vinyl behind them (not that they ever did that themselves anyway) that the life of a superstar DJ would incur much of a risk in the 21st Century. Not so. It seems that Mark Ronson has done himself a mischief in the middle of a DJ set the other day.
This week, the 49-year-old producer posted a pic of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, explaining that he’d been injured whilst trying to move a monitor mid-set.
“That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice,” he wrote.
He explained that he’d torn two tendons in his bicep whilst trying to move said monitor. But, trouper that he is, completed his set before hobbling off to hospital.
“Turns out they weigh more than I thought,” he said. “Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway.”
His celebrity pals responded with some warm words though. Alan Carr penned: “Oh no!! Get well soon – love the hashtag though x”
“Get well soon bro. prayers up 🙏🏼’, said Daniel Merriweather. Whilst Diplo quipped about the hospital snap: ‘looks like you just gave birth 🫃”
It comes just a week after Ronson announced his upcoming memoir Night People: How To be a DJ in 1990s New York, which as the title suggests focuses on his formative years as a mover and shaker in the Big Apple.
Ronson has said that he wanted to capture a “transformative period of my life and celebrate three of my great loves: the art of DJing, the thrilling energy of New York City after dark, and the wild and wonderful characters who populated our world and became my second family.” The book comes out in September.
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025
