Top drummers confirmed for Jordan Terris Memorial Festival

Steve White, Craig Blundell and Mike Dolbear are among the top drumming names confirmed to appear at the Jordan Terris Memorial Drum Festival.



The charity show has been set-up in memory of young drummer Jordan Terris, who tragically lost his battle with cancer in 2007, aged just 15.



Kevin Bosworth, Jordan's step-father, is behind the show.



He said: "Everyone is working together on this one. That's why it's going to be amazing. Jordan would have been so proud that something like this is being done in his name."



James Hester, Richard Wilson and Grant Kershaw are also among those confirmed to appear at the show, which takes place at the Co-Operative Sports and Social Club in Nuneaton on 27 February.



Tickets go on sale next month, priced £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Funds raised will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Contact Kevin on kevdrumcrew@hotmail.com for more details.