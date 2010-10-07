Tony Levin Birthday Bash rolls into Bristol and Birmingham

Drum

© Image Source/Corbis

Jazz drumming legend Tony Levin is celebrating his 70th birthday in style - with a batch of UK shows marking the occasion.



Levin, who actually turned 70 back in January, is on the road for his Birthday Bash tour, and the gigs promise to be a feast of jazz drum work.



The hugely experienced sticksman, whose credits include stints with Tubby Hayes' Quartet, the Alan Skidmore quintet and the John Taylor trio, will perform at St George's in Bristol tonight (7 October).



Birmingham also gets the Birthday Bash treatment, with a show at The Mac on Saturday.



Tickets for the Birmingham performance are available at £10. Call 0121 446 3232 for more details.