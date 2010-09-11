This Week's Drum News

Drum

© Kirsty Umback/Corbis

It's been another busy week in the world of drums, so here's our whistle-stop round-up of the latest news on all things percussion. This week featuring Kings of Leon, Mike Portnoy and Slayer.



Of course, one story has dominated the drum world over the last few days - Mike Portnoy's decision to leave Dream Theater.



Since we first reported the news on Thursday, Portnoy has asked fans to not hold Avenged Sevenfold responsible for his decision, while Dream Theater have issued their own statement which said: "While it is true that Mike is choosing to pursue other ventures and challenges, we can assure you that Dream Theater will continue to move forward with the same intensity — and in the same musical tradition — that you have all helped make so successful, and which is truly gratifying to us."



We'll get any news on who will be stepping into Portnoy's shoes as and when we get it. You can also join in on the discussion on who should take on the job on our Facebook and Twitter pages.



Fresh from announcing a UK arena tour earlier this week, indie rock royalty Kings of Leon have released a video for their new single, 'Radioactive'. You can see (and hear, obviously) it below.

Now time for something completely different. Take a look at this clip of Dave Lombardo's latest project. The Slayer sticksman is providing the beats for LA post hardcore trio Philm.