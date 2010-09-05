This Week's Drum News

Drum

© Kirsty Umback/Corbis

Skunk Anansie have released a new video preview which gives a glimpse into the making of their new album, Wonderlustre. Check it out below.

US punk veterans Bad Religion have announced details of their 15th studio album. The Dissent Of Man, which marks the band's 30h anniversary, will be released on 27 September.



We recently caught up with Bad Religion drummer Brooks Wackerman. Keep your eyes peeled to see what he had to say about an iconic Bad Religion track in a forthcoming issue of Rhythm.



Fancy an inside look at the life of Phil Rudd? Well, you may soon be able to thanks to a new book.



AC/DC: High Voltage Rock N Roll - The Ultimate Illustrated History hits the shelves on 15 October and includes more than 400 pictures of the Aussie rock legends both on and offstage. We're hoping for plenty of Phil at his Sonor/Paiste set-up.