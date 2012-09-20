The Week In Drums: Bonham jr, KickPort and more
Here's a whistle-stop of the latest goings on in the drum world for you, featuring the latest from KickPort, Dream cymbals and Jason Bonham.
KickPort, the bass drum maximiser, is now available in a limited edition candy apple red version. The candy apple red KickPort 2 is available from 1 October. Head to www.Kickport.com for more information.
UPDATE: Jason Bonham was all set to get back on the road with his Glenn Hughes-fronted supergroup Black Country Communion for a one-off UK show in January, but news has just filtered through that the gig has been canned before tickets even went on sale. The official word on the reason behind the cancellation is 'unforeseen circumstances.'
Dream Cymbals artist Adam Gammage has bagged the gig as drummer for r X-Factor finalist Rebecca Ferguson. Adam, who has just finished a world tour as sticksman for Baxter Dury, played hisdebut gig with Rebecca at London Hyde Park this September.