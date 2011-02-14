The Sword: Drummer transition has 'gone really well'

The sword

The Sword's frontman John Cronise has spoken about Kevin Fender replacing Trivett Wingo at the band's drumstool.



Fender, best known for his time as drummer for Employer, Employee, stepped in after Wingo quit The Sword back in October.



Cronise told the Dallas Observer: "The transition has gone really well, but it was interesting because we had so many professional drummers with their own web sites — that we hadn't ever known — contacting us, asking to be in the band.



"That was really new for us. Luckily, we found a guy here in town that has played in other bands and was a friend of a friend, and it was just a normal situation, like when any of the other bands I've been in would find a new member. It's worked out awesome for us, so far."