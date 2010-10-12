The Sword drummer quits

The sword

Trivett Wingo has quit as drummer of US hard rock powerhouse The Sword. The announcement comes days after the band cancelled all US and European tour dates.

In a statement Wingo said: "After nearly seven years and some of the most amazing adventures of a lifetime, I have arrived at a place where I am physically and emotionally unable to continue on as part of The Sword. If I could go any further, I would as I love the music and JD, Bryan and Kyle are people that I deeply respect, but I have reached a point where I just can't do this anymore.

"I would like to thank the wonderful people who made this experience what it has been: the fans, the people that I have worked and all of the bands and musicians that have inspired me over the years. I thank you and apologize for any disappointment that this may cause anyone, not least of which The Sword."

The rest of the band paid tribute to the sticksman, and added that they will be soldiering on "as soon as humanely possible".