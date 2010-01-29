The Darkness comeback on the way?

Dust off the spandex and get practising your high kicks because The Darkness could be about to return.

The Lowestoft rockers are reported by The Sun to be demoing new material.

But, the big question is if a comeback is on the cards who would be at the drum stool?

Ed Graham was of course the man with the sticks for the love-them-or-hate-them band´s two albums and he also took up drumming duties with Stone Gods, the post-Darkness outfit set up by Dan Hawkins and Richie Edwards.

But, Graham left Stone Gods back in July 2008 due to health problems, being replaced by former Bush sticksman Robin Goodridge.

Then, of course, there´s also Darby Todd, who currently pounds the skins for Justin Hawkins´ ridiculously over-the-top project Hot Leg.

Whether the whole thing comes off or not, one thing cannot be denied, they´d make for one hell of a spectacle on this year´s festival circuit.