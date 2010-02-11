Ten-page Dave Grohl drum interview in March’s Rhythm!

THE ONLY DAVE GROHL DRUM INTERVIEW! EXCLUSIVE BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT DAVE´S KIT!

Check out the drum legend´s only drum interview! Read what he has to say about Them Crooked Vultures, getting back behind the kit and the future of the Foo Fighters in this monster 10-page interview. Plus get the behind-the-scenes lowdown on Dave´s kit from his drum tech.

PLUS!

JOE MORELLO

MARKY RAMONE

WILL CALHOUN

FRANK BENBINI

JUSTIN FOLEY

CARTER BEAUFORD

RHYTHM CD

Learn to play Paramore´s ‘Ignorance´ and ‘Call Me´ by Blondie, find out how to play like Cozy Powell, learn all about perfect groove construction, get Jason Bowld´s views on second floor toms and more!

Road diaries from top drumming names, a whole heap of gear tried and tested and the vital Rhythm Buyer´s Guide!

And more….

Get all of this and a whole lot more in the March issue of Rhythm, ON SALE 16 FEBRUARY!

Want your copy of delivered to your door before it hits the shops? Visit www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk or telephone 0844 848 2852 (UK) or +44 1858 438 794 (International).