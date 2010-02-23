T in the Park line up announced

Muse, Kasabian and Eminem will headline this year´s T in the Park.

The trio will be joined by the likes of The Prodigy, 30 Seconds To Mars, Biffy Clyro, The Stranglers, Stereophonics and Skunk Anansie on the bill.

For the full line up, check here.

T in the Park takes place in Kinross-shire between 9 and 11 July.

While the festival announcement season is now well and truly underway, V and Reading and Leeds are both still keeping their cards close to their chest.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Blink-182 could be set for a slot at the latter, after the band unveiled a batch of European tour dates in August and September.