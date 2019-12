supernova

Supernova is sending one of its snares out on a world tour. Head inside to see how you could get your hands on the soon to be well-traveled drum.

The custom drum maker is shipping the drum around the globe, with stop offs for seven days at a time with Supernova's Facebook fans. Selected fans will have the snare for seven days, before it is then moved on to another fan.

Check out the video below for more details and head on over to Supernova's Facebook page.