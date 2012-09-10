Stewart Copeland on The Police, the split and the reunion

Our August 2005 interview with Stewart came after The Police had briefly reunited for a performance at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

On that performance, he said: “I was in a lot of pain after an operation when we did that and couldn’t believe that my chance to play with the guys again – to be The Police for 15 minutes – had happened at such a bad time. Let me tell you that in rehearsals the sparks did not fly – there was almost something reluctant about the whole thing. You know the place in ‘Roxanne’ where we used to the do the jam? Well, Sting didn’t want to do it and I wasn’t feeling strong enough to argue with him.

“But that night on stage, when we got to that moment, I suddenly thought, ‘Ok baby, we are going out!’ Andy followed and, even though Sting turned round and gave me a look, he did too. Suddenly, for an instant, we had a glimpse of what it used to be like. I may have been in pain but I was determined to show my kids what their dad used to do. I had been practising, I had my chops, I had paid my dues and I was not going to go quietly into the night!”