Steve Smith UK shows announced

Steve Smith is back in the UK this summer with Hiromi.



The drum legend, who you can take a guest lesson from in the latest issue of Rhythm, has a trio of dates at London's Ronnie Scott's planned with jazz supergroup Hiromi.



You can catch Steve and co at the iconic venue on July 7, 8 and 9 as part of their European tour. The jaunt also sees Simon Phillips behind the kit for the trio, with he and Steve sharing the tour's drumming duties.



For more from Steve pick up the latest issue of Rhythm where he shows you some buzz roll tips (all from the comfort of his kitchen).