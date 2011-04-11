May issue of Rhythm on sale now

RHY

The ultimate session playing guide

We've sat down with some of the biggest names in drums and found out just what it takes to be a session legend. We talk to the drummers of Take That, Amy Winehouse, Paul McCartney, Cee Lo Green, Robbie Williams and many, many more as we get the ultimate session playing guide.

Across this huge cover feature you'll learn all about life on the road, the tricks of the studio, networking, endorsement deals and a whole lot more.

ALSO

JOE MORELLO - We pay tribute to the late drum legend

Session hero CLEM CATTINI looks back on his hit-filled career

BRANT BJORK on the return of Kyuss

CHRIS PENNIE recalls the making of a metal masteripiece

And more

GEAR REVIEWED

Pearl E-Pro Live acoustic/electronic drum kit

DW Performance drum kit

Meinl Classics Custom cymbals

PDP Mainstage drum kit

Toca Freestyle djembes

Tycoon acrylic cajon

Slingerland Satin Flame Pearl drum kit

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn how to play tracks by Everything Everything, Black Sabbath and Little Feat with this month's Rhythm CD.

Also take a guest lesson from Steve Smith, work on your double kick chops with Jason Bowld and learn how to play like Nathan Followill and Alphonse Mouzon.

WIN

Win yourself Dixon Rosewood snare drum worth £440

You can pick a copy up from all good newsagents or order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.