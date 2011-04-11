May issue of Rhythm on sale now

The ultimate session playing guide
We've sat down with some of the biggest names in drums and found out just what it takes to be a session legend. We talk to the drummers of Take That, Amy Winehouse, Paul McCartney, Cee Lo Green, Robbie Williams and many, many more as we get the ultimate session playing guide.
Across this huge cover feature you'll learn all about life on the road, the tricks of the studio, networking, endorsement deals and a whole lot more.
ALSO
JOE MORELLO - We pay tribute to the late drum legend
Session hero CLEM CATTINI looks back on his hit-filled career
BRANT BJORK on the return of Kyuss
CHRIS PENNIE recalls the making of a metal masteripiece
And more
GEAR REVIEWED
Pearl E-Pro Live acoustic/electronic drum kit
DW Performance drum kit
Meinl Classics Custom cymbals
PDP Mainstage drum kit
Toca Freestyle djembes
Tycoon acrylic cajon
Slingerland Satin Flame Pearl drum kit
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Learn how to play tracks by Everything Everything, Black Sabbath and Little Feat with this month's Rhythm CD.
Also take a guest lesson from Steve Smith, work on your double kick chops with Jason Bowld and learn how to play like Nathan Followill and Alphonse Mouzon.
WIN
Win yourself Dixon Rosewood snare drum worth £440
