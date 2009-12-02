Special Rhythm Christmas subscription offer!

Subscribe to Rhythm today and save up to 35%!



Great reasons to subscribe…

Whether it´s a treat for you or someone else, a subscription is the perfect gift that lasts all year!Save up to £22 on the cover price.Get a CD with every issue, packed with tutorials and techniques to improve your playing.Never miss an issue - 13 a year, delivered FREE, direct to your door.Start subscribing today for only £10.03 every 3 months by Direct Debit!*



Ordering is easy…



Online: ￼www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/rhy/z614

Call: UK - 0844 848 2852 quoting code Z614/ EU & ROW - +44 1858 438794 quoting code Z614

(Lines open 8am-9:30pm / 8am-4pm Saturdays)



Terms and Conditions: Personal subscriptions will start with the next available issue. Gift subscriptions will begin with the first issue in the New Year. *This offer is for new UK subscribers paying by Direct Debit. You will receive 13 issues a year. Minimum subscription term is 12 months. If at any time during the first 60 days you are dissatisfied in any way please notify us in writing and we will refund you for all un-mailed issues. Payment will be debited in Pounds Sterling. Offer ends 31/01/2010.