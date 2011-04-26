Session Drumming Month: Personality

“It’s a combination of being able to play, being able to take direction, being able to take criticism, being able to get along with people. Being on time is absolutely vital. If you’re late for a session then you won’t do many. It’s basic things like that. Sometimes on sessions I’ll realise, I’m just a bum on a seat playing what’s written and I won’t go into the booth and listen back because that’s not what the session is, whereas on the Scott Walker thing I’m liaising directly with him and he’s saying, ‘Come in and listen to it.’ If you’ve got a massive ego or you can’t take criticism then session work is not really the place for you.”