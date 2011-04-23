So, you’ve put in the hard graft. Practiced for hours on end, got out there and networked and landed the big gig. Now you’ll come face to face with many drummer’s worst nightmare – the accounts.

"Doing accounts couldn’t be more different than smashing a kit of drums, but it’s massively important to keep your eye on the ball. And yes, I have an accountant.”

“I wish it was like the acting profession and you could have representation through an agent, but I don’t think it would work unless you get to mild-superstar status. It’s always been word of mouth and people calling you up. Then that dreaded money word is raised and you have to deal with it. It would be great if agents could take of that then you wouldn’t have to deal with it. I think it’s just generally the contractor phoning you up and saying, ‘Next Tuesday, 10 ‘til 1, Abbey Road, can you do it?’ There you go, that’s it. The only organisation I have to do is making sure my drums are there.”

Ian Thomas (Sting/Seal)

Session Drumming Month: Getting down to business

“I’ve got an accountant but I do all my own invoicing and haven’t got a manager, I do all my own bookings. I’m proper old school, I keep it in a big diary. I don’t really need a manager. Now and again if I’m in negotiations with some of the stars I’ve worked with like Mick Jagger or Eric Clapton, I feel totally out of my depth liaising with their management because they are proper hardcore. It would be nice to have a manager then but if I’m playing at Boaters, like I’m going to do on Sunday for £70, then I don’t need somebody to do that. My work is so varied that I don’t think I could put it in someone else’s hands really.”

