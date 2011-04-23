Session Drumming Month: Essential Gear

Ian Thomas: “The snare I take with my foolproof kit is a Ludwig 402 and I can get more or less any sound out of that. I can crank it up and make it really high pitched or make it into a big, fat ballad snare drum. To be able to do that quickly and to have the knowledge of how to do that is really useful. The music dictates it so if somebody has got something specific I’ll say, ‘Can you send me a reference track?’ then I’ll decide on what I take after that. If it’s a jazz thing then obviously I’ll use a different kit, something that has Ambassadors on it, I’ll use different cymbals. If it’s a rock thing I’ll take one of my bigger kits and use a big, wide open sound, whatever the music dictates.”