RNID hearing app: Rhythm takes the test

You may remember yesterday we urged you to test your hearing with the new RNID iPhone app.

Here at Rhythm we´re always keen to take our own advice, so we´ve just put our ears to the test.

With years of playing under each of our belts we were pretty worried about what the outcome would be - particularly Art Ed Dave who appeared resigned to bad news as he donned the headphones.

Happily, we can report that the Rhythm team all passed and has hearing in the ‘normal range´.

Sighs of relief all round - again, particularly from a now jubilant Art Ed Dave, as you can see from the pictures below.

Of course, you should always protect your ears when drumming to help prevent damage to your hearing.

You can download the test here. Let us know how you get on.