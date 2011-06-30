Rhythm Studio announces production classes

drum

© Ray McMahon/Corbis

The Rhythm Studio boot camp is back this summer - and this year you'll have the chance to get your head around digital recording and production.



As part of this year's five day courses, sticksmen can not only brush up on their skills behind the kit, but they'll also be introduced to programs like Garage Band and Logic.



Sign up for the course and you'll spend the week penning tunes, recording classic covers and playing live gigs.



The courses run over five days, with dates starting from 25 July.



For more information take a look at www.therhythmstudio.co.uk.