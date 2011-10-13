Rhythm launches on Apple Newsstand

RHY

Rhythm is now available on Apple's newly launched Newsstand, giving you another way to read the UK's best-selling drumming magazine.

If you've downloaded the new iOS5 for your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch you'll find Newsstand now added to your home screen. To get Rhythm on one of these devices simply head here, or here if you're in the US.

Not only can you buy individual issues for £2.99 (or $4.99 in the US), you can also subscribe and get the latest issues delivered straight to your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch. Please note: these digital versions do not include Rhythm's tuition disc content.

You can also still get Rhythm in all good newsagents and online from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk. To see what you can find in the latest issue of Rhythm head here.