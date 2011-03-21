Rhythm Hot Band: Bad Sign

Bad sign

Band: Bad Sign



Drummer: David Smith



Who are they? UK power trio echoing the sounds of Seattle.



Sounds like: They've been raised on a staple diet of grunge.



Why should you check them out? New EP Exit is a hugely promising slab of grunge/alt-rock with one foot firmly in Seattle circa 1992. Just take a listen to the frankly awesome 'Eclipse' to see what we mean.



But, there's more to Bad Sign than meets the eye, that much is apparent even on this five-track taster of their sound. 'Inertia' takes Muse-esque stadium-sized hooks and gives them the Bad Sign treatment, while 'Exit' is an atmospheric CD closer to savour. Certainly ones to watch.



