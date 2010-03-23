Protection Racket launches single Nutcases

Sick of damaging your kit while rehearsing or gigging? Well, today may be your lucky day.

This is because Protection Racket is now selling its entry-level cases individually.

Previously only available in five-piece sets, the firm´s Nutcases can now be bought separately.

Cases for 8”x8”, 10”x9”, 12”x10”, 13”x11”, 14”x12”, 15”x13” and 16”x14” toms are available.

Also on offer are protective cases for 14” and 16” floor toms, 20”, 22” and 24” bass drums and 14”x5” and 14”x6” snares.

For more information check out www.protectionracket.com.