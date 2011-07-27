Portnoy teams up with former Thin Lizzy guitarist

Portnoy

© Scott D. Smith/Retna ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Mike Portnoy has joined forces with former Whitesnake/Thin Lizzy guitarist/frontman John Sykes.



The pair have teamed up with an as-yet-unnamed bass player to form a new power trio. In fact on his website Portnoy goes as far as to describe them as a "completely ridiculous modern-day power trio".



He goes on to say that the trio are a real band, not just a side project, adding: "I will divide my time as best as I can between the two (hey, if Corey Taylor and Jim Root, Mike Patton, Joe Satriani and Chad Smith, Zakk Wylde all can do it, so can I!) and I am equally excited by both... as they are both amazing new bands, but VERY different worlds musically... so there's really no clash creatively. Timing-wise, Adrenaline Mob is happening NOW, and my band with Sykes won't be released later next year, so they'll be able to co-exist just fine!"



