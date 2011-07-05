Videos: Mike Mangini makes Dream Theater debut

Dream theater

Mike Mangini and Mike Portnoy have made their live debuts with their new projects, take a look below for videos of both.



Mangini played his first ever Dream Theater show last night in Italy. Have a peek at the clips below, first of DT's 'Under A Glass Moon' and then of Mangini's jaw-dropping, huge kit-utilising solo.

And Mangini isn't the only one that's been busy. Former DT drummer Mike Portnoy is also back. You can see him in action with new band Adrenaline Mob (aptly blitzing through Sabbath's 'Mob Rules') below.