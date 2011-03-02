Omar Hakim shows announced

Omar

Omar Hakim is back in the UK later this month with his Trio of Oz - and we've got two tickets to give away to one of the shows.

The drum legend will be performing at Ronnie Scott's in London on 22 and 23 March. The band, which also features pianist Rachel Z, takes tracks by the likes of The Killers, Coldplay and Stone Temple Pilots and puts their own jazz twist on them, resulting in some fascinating compositions.

