NAMM 2012: Los Cabos unveils new Red Hickory sticks

red hickory

Los Cabos has added two new models to its drum stick line.

Red Hickory 5A and 5B sticks are now available from the company.

"We decided to expand our range of nylon tip models after receiving numerous requests from both artists and customers," said Matt Carter, director of artist relations and marketing for Los Cabos Drumsticks. "As the popularity of our red hickory line continues to grow, these two new models will help us make the line even more appealing to a broader range of players."

For more visit www.loscabosdrumsticks.com.