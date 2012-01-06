NAMM 2012: DW reveals new shells for Collector's Series

DW has announced tweaks and new options for its Collector's Series and 5000 ranges.

First up, Collector's Series drums are now available in maple/mahogany shells. The drums are constructed from an 8-ply veneer layup with an African mahogany inner ply, 6-ply North American Hard Rock Maple core and mahogany outer ply.

DW Executive Vice President and Drum Designer, John Good, comments on the new drum shell, "We originally thought this combination would give us something more retro-sounding, like our Classics Series. Those shells are poplar and mahogany with maple reinforcement hoops and sound very vintage. By losing the reinforcement hoop and adding a maple core, we ended up with a sound that is decidedly modern, but also very warm and musical."

Staying with the Collector's Series, DW has now made nickel over brass snares available in this line.

Also now available from DW is an upgraded version of their 5000 Series bass pedals.

A Tri- Pivot toe clamp that includes 3 self-adjusting rubber-coated pads to help anchor the pedal and a Dual-Spring Rocker that improves feel and recoil are among the tweaks the pedal has been given.

DW Director of Research and Development, Rich Sikra, comments, "We're always thinking about how we can make these pedals better. How can we make a product that can further the art of drumming? We think this new 5000 is our best yet."

For more visit www.dwdrums.com.