Musikmesse 2012: In Pictures: Sonor Jojo Mayer bass pedal
Anyone who has checked out one of Jojo Mayer’s clinics or DVDs will know his mind-boggling attention to detail, and he’s gone and furthered his quest for perfection by designing his own bass drum pedal.
The pedal has been designed over several years by Jojo and aims to offer perfectly balanced movement.
It also handily folds up at the push of a button.
We got our feet on one at the Musikmesse show earlier this week and can confirm that it really is feather light to play and clearly a real labour of love.
For more details take a look at www.jojopedal.com.