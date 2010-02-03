Muse to headline Glasto

Muse and Stevie Wonder will join U2 as headliners at this year´s Glastonbury.

Recent Rhythm cover star Larry Mullen Jr will take to the stage with his U2 bandmates on Friday 25 June, while Muse will take top billing the following night.

Stevie Wonder will round things off with a headlining performance on Sunday 27 June.

It seems we´re now well and truly into the festival announcement season, with Download and Bloodstock both revealing headline acts in the last couple of weeks.

Glastonbury kicks off on 23 June, although tickets are already sold out.

For more information visit www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk.