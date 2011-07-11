Motorhead's Mikkey Dee pays tribute to Wurzel

Mikkey dee

Motorhead's Mikkey Dee has paid tribute to the band's former guitarist Michael 'Würzel' Burston - who died recently.



Of Wurzel, Mikkey told Swedish newspaper Expressen: "He was wonderful. He wrote lots of fucking great Motorhead riffs. I remember missing that when he was not in the band anymore. I missed the simple, classic Motorhead riffs. We never wrote those after that. They ended with him.



"There was a lot of rock and roll in the old man."



Wurzel passed away on 9 July at the age of 61. He joined Motorhead in 1984 and left in 1995.