Mission From Gadd tour postponed

Steve Gadd´s highly-anticipated Mission From Gadd tour has been postponed.

The drumming legend was due to head over to the UK for dates in Dublin, Edinburgh and Reading.

But, the three shows have been postponed as Steve is unable to fly over to the UK due to the Icelandic volcano eruption that is causing havoc with Europe´s airspace.

The eruption resulted in a wave of ash moving across Europe, making it unsafe for flights to take off or land in the UK.

More news on any plans to reschedule the dates will appear here as and when we get it.