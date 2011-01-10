Matt Sorum: VR singer decision coming 'this week'

Sorum

It's crunch time for Velvet Revolver, with Matt Sorum saying that they'll make a decision on the mystery singer they've been putting through their paces later this week.



In a Twitter post, Sorum said that the frontman the band have been working with in recent weeks will get a yay or nay in the next few days.



He said: "In the studio with Cherie Currie tomorrow almost done. Also did 4 days with an amazing singer and VR and have 9 killer demo tracks. Going to make the decision one way or another this week."



Let's hope it's all set in stone sooner rather than later. It has been the best part of three years since former vocalist Scott Weiland left, after all. Then again, Guns 'N Roses fans are used to waiting around, aren't they?