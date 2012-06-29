Marshall launches Ultimate Band Contest

Marshall ultimate band

Marshall is on the lookout for the next big thing with the Ultimate Band Contest.

The winning band will take to the stage at next year's Download festival, just as last year's winners The Royal Cartel (pictured above) did earlier this month.

Along with finding the Ultimate Band, Marshall is also looking for the best guitarist, bassist and drummer around- with the finest sticksman winning a Natal snare.

With this year being Marshall Amplification's 50th Anniversary, it's no wonder why Managing Director, Jonathon Ellery, is hoping this year's competition will be "bigger and better than ever" and why he's "excited about seeing some new talent coming through."

To participate, entrants are invited to submit a live video recording or music video to www.marshallubc.com from the 1st July to 31st August at midnight.